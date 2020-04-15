U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

8:29 p.m. — Window shot with BB gun, 300 block North Sixth Avenue.

2:41 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block West Poplar Street

2:17 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block South Second Avenue; man taken to Waypoint.

11:42 a.m. — Trespassing, 200 block South Park Street; one man arrested.

Feb. 8

3:15 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 1000 block Pomona Street.

College Place

Tuesday

8:02 a.m. — Construction equipment stolen, 400 block Southwest Sixth Street.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

2:14 p.m. — Utility vehicle’s ball hitch stolen, 1100 block North Elizabeth Street.

7:44 a.m. — Money, items stolen, 200 block East Broadway Avenue.

Umatilla County

Today

1:16 a.m. — Trespassing, Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.

12:45 a.m. — Theft, Locust Road, Milton-Freewater.

Tuesday

10:04 p.m. — Theft, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

6:34 p.m. — Harassment, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Rd., Milton-Freewater.

1:31 p.m. — Trespassing, Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.

10:04 a.m. — Trespassing, Birch Creek and Hood roads, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

4:07 p.m. — Will A. Stubblefield Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Friday

9:01 p.m. — 49-year-old man allegedly assaulted, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.; transported non-emergent.

6:59 p.m. — 32-year old man injured by fence panel after cow ran through it, 1000 block Barney Road; taken non-emergent to hospital.

Milton-Freewater

Today

1:36 a.m. — Garage fire, 178 De Haven St.; no injuries, cause under investigation, Milton-Freewater police, Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department & EMS, and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded.

