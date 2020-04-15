LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
8:29 p.m. — Window shot with BB gun, 300 block North Sixth Avenue.
2:41 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block West Poplar Street
2:17 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block South Second Avenue; man taken to Waypoint.
11:42 a.m. — Trespassing, 200 block South Park Street; one man arrested.
Feb. 8
3:15 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 1000 block Pomona Street.
College Place
Tuesday
8:02 a.m. — Construction equipment stolen, 400 block Southwest Sixth Street.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
2:14 p.m. — Utility vehicle’s ball hitch stolen, 1100 block North Elizabeth Street.
7:44 a.m. — Money, items stolen, 200 block East Broadway Avenue.
Umatilla County
Today
1:16 a.m. — Trespassing, Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:45 a.m. — Theft, Locust Road, Milton-Freewater.
Tuesday
10:04 p.m. — Theft, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:34 p.m. — Harassment, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Rd., Milton-Freewater.
1:31 p.m. — Trespassing, Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:04 a.m. — Trespassing, Birch Creek and Hood roads, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
4:07 p.m. — Will A. Stubblefield Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Friday
9:01 p.m. — 49-year-old man allegedly assaulted, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.; transported non-emergent.
6:59 p.m. — 32-year old man injured by fence panel after cow ran through it, 1000 block Barney Road; taken non-emergent to hospital.
Milton-Freewater
Today
1:36 a.m. — Garage fire, 178 De Haven St.; no injuries, cause under investigation, Milton-Freewater police, Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department & EMS, and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded.