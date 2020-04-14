LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
11:14 a.m. — Vehicle prowl overnight, 2000 block Parish Street.
8:40 a.m. — Theft, 600 block Pearson Street.
Sunday
1:55 p.m. — Trespassing, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.; two people cited and released.
9:50 a.m. — Trespassing, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.; juvenile cited and released.
Saturday
2:24 p.m. — Purse stolen, 1900 block Isaacs Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
3 p.m. — Keys stolen from vehicle, 100 block Powell Road.
2:20 p.m. — Items stolen from residential construction site, 500 block Elzora Street.
Umatilla County
Monday
7:30 p.m. — Trespassing, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:25 p.m. — Theft, Records Lane, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Monday
4:07 p.m. — Richard E. Cornwell III, for investigation of DOC violation.
Umatilla County
Monday
3:15 p.m. — John H. Manning, for investigation of aggravated assault.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Monday
7 p.m. — Motorcycle went off Mill Creek Road, between Kooskooskie Road and Oregon border; one man taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center; no further information provided by deadline.