U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

11:14 a.m. — Vehicle prowl overnight, 2000 block Parish Street.

8:40 a.m. — Theft, 600 block Pearson Street.

Sunday

1:55 p.m. — Trespassing, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.; two people cited and released.

9:50 a.m. — Trespassing, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.; juvenile cited and released.

Saturday

2:24 p.m. — Purse stolen, 1900 block Isaacs Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

3 p.m. — Keys stolen from vehicle, 100 block Powell Road.

2:20 p.m. — Items stolen from residential construction site, 500 block Elzora Street.

Umatilla County

Monday

7:30 p.m. — Trespassing, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

4:25 p.m. — Theft, Records Lane, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Monday

4:07 p.m. — Richard E. Cornwell III, for investigation of DOC violation.

Umatilla County

Monday

3:15 p.m. — John H. Manning, for investigation of aggravated assault.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Monday

7 p.m. — Motorcycle went off Mill Creek Road, between Kooskooskie Road and Oregon border; one man taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center; no further information provided by deadline.

