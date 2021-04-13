LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
3:30 p.m. — Vandalism and assault, 400 block South 12th Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Monday
11:28 a.m. — Identity theft for false unemployment claim, 00 block North Colville Street.
April 7
8:58 p.m. — Car stolen and recovered, 9000 block Lewis Peak Road, Waitsburg.
Umatilla County
Monday
9:21 p.m. — Theft at Jones Mini Storage, 1300 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.
9:26 a.m. — Stalking complaint, One Stop, 457 E. Main St., Athena.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Monday
7:11 p.m. — Serenity L. Hulsey, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession and felony Department of Corrections violation.
12:39 p.m. — Joseph L. Short, for investigation of felony DOC violation.