LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

3:30 p.m. — Vandalism and assault, 400 block South 12th Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Monday

11:28 a.m. — Identity theft for false unemployment claim, 00 block North Colville Street.

April 7

8:58 p.m. — Car stolen and recovered, 9000 block Lewis Peak Road, Waitsburg.

Umatilla County

Monday

9:21 p.m. — Theft at Jones Mini Storage, 1300 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.

9:26 a.m. — Stalking complaint, One Stop, 457 E. Main St., Athena.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Monday

7:11 p.m. — Serenity L. Hulsey, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession and felony Department of Corrections violation.

12:39 p.m. — Joseph L. Short, for investigation of felony DOC violation.

 

