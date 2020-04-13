U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

10:14 p.m. — Criminal trespassing/contraband, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.; two women cited.

Saturday

9:41 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Willard Street; juvenile charged.

7:19 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Willard Street.

11:37 a.m. — Theft, 1300 block The Dalles Military Road.

Thursday

11:24 a.m. — Assault, 200 block West Cherry Street.

Tuesday

1:19 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 00 block South First Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

7:21 a.m. — Cooking oil poured on vehicle, 100 block Poplar Street.

Saturday

1:37 p.m. — Theft, Zip Zone II, 419 S. Main St.

Umatilla County

Sunday

5:13 a.m. — Theft, Highway 204, Weston.

11:47 a.m. — Burglary, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

9:30 a.m. — Theft, East Second Street, Weston.

8 a.m. — Hit-and-run, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater; nothing further.

3:28 a.m. — Graffiti, Steen Road and Highway 11, Weston.

3:18 a.m. — Graffiti, Highway 204 and Johnson Road, Weston.

Saturday

5:36 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, East Jefferson Street, Athena.

3:53 p.m. — Dispute, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

9:02 a.m. — Shots fired, Cobb Road and Main Street, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

6:02 p.m. — Stalking, East Second Street, Weston.

10:58 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, B&M Tractor LLC, 231 E. Broadway, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Saturday

7:50 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of DOC violation.

Washington State Patrol

Sunday

8:50 a.m. — Raini Morgan, for investigation of DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Umatilla County

Sunday

2:40 p.m. — Jesus Saldana, for investigation of first-degree theft and first-degree burglary.

11:49 a.m. — Jonathan P. Williams, for investigation of felony parole violation.

11:25 a.m. — Dennis R.T. Faria, for investigation of felony parole, probation violations and felony failure to appear.

