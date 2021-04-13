Law Enforcement
Walla Walla
Friday
7:43 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block of Southeast Myra Road.
6:53 p.m. — Burglary, 00 Whitman Street.
April 6
12:39 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 400 block of East Pine Street.
College Place
Saturday
5:30 p.m. — Two-car collision, non-injury, Southeast Birch Avenue and Southeast Sixth Avenue.
Friday
10:41 p.m. — Two-car collision, non-injury, Southeast Larch Avenue and Southeast 12th Street.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
8:23 p.m. — Vehicle prowl and theft, West Whitman Drive and Last Chance Road.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla Fire Department
Friday
2:17 p.m. — Two-car collision, East Alder Street and South Roosevelt Street.
11:28 p.m. — Two-car collision, Wildwood Street and West Rose Street.