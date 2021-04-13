Law Enforcement

Walla Walla

Friday

7:43 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block of Southeast Myra Road.

6:53 p.m. — Burglary, 00 Whitman Street.

April 6

12:39 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 400 block of East Pine Street.

College Place

Saturday

5:30 p.m. — Two-car collision, non-injury, Southeast Birch Avenue and Southeast Sixth Avenue.

Friday

10:41 p.m. — Two-car collision, non-injury, Southeast Larch Avenue and Southeast 12th Street.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

8:23 p.m. — Vehicle prowl and theft, West Whitman Drive and Last Chance Road.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla Fire Department

Friday

2:17 p.m. — Two-car collision, East Alder Street and South Roosevelt Street.

11:28 p.m. — Two-car collision, Wildwood Street and West Rose Street.

