LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
THURSDAY
8:27 a.m. — Fraud, 00 block South First Avenue.
11:21 a.m. — Black and red bicycle stolen, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.
TUESDAY
3:37 p.m. — Newspaper carrier bitten by dog, minor injury, 400 block East Sumach Street.
Walla Walla County
TUESDAY
5:37 a.m. — Man tried to illegally transport marijuana in luggage, Walla Walla Regional Airport, 45 Terminal Loop.
MARCH 29
4:13 p.m. — Person extorted via threats to post compromising pictures online, 24600 block West U.S. Highway 12, near Touchet.
Milton-Freewater
FRIDAY
5:51 p.m. — Two-car crash, no injuries, partially blocking, 400 block North Columbia Street.
Umatilla County
FRIDAY
9:11 a.m. — Person used someone’s car without permission, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
THURSDAY
4:44 p.m. — Pedestrian in wheelchair hit by car, no injuries reported, intersection of North Wilbur and Walla Walla avenues.
6:29 p.m. — Illegal burn pile caused excessive smoke, 100 block West Tietan Street.
WEDNESDAY
9:57 a.m. — Gas line punctured at new home construction site, Cascade Natural Gas called to fix line, no other damage reported, 2200 block Crosshaven Drive.