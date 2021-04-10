LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

THURSDAY

8:27 a.m. — Fraud, 00 block South First Avenue.

11:21 a.m. — Black and red bicycle stolen, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.

TUESDAY

3:37 p.m. — Newspaper carrier bitten by dog, minor injury, 400 block East Sumach Street.

Walla Walla County

TUESDAY

5:37 a.m. — Man tried to illegally transport marijuana in luggage, Walla Walla Regional Airport, 45 Terminal Loop.

MARCH 29

4:13 p.m. — Person extorted via threats to post compromising pictures online, 24600 block West U.S. Highway 12, near Touchet.

Milton-Freewater

FRIDAY

5:51 p.m. — Two-car crash, no injuries, partially blocking, 400 block North Columbia Street.

Umatilla County

FRIDAY

9:11 a.m. — Person used someone’s car without permission, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

THURSDAY

4:44 p.m. — Pedestrian in wheelchair hit by car, no injuries reported, intersection of North Wilbur and Walla Walla avenues.

6:29 p.m. — Illegal burn pile caused excessive smoke, 100 block West Tietan Street.

WEDNESDAY

9:57 a.m. — Gas line punctured at new home construction site, Cascade Natural Gas called to fix line, no other damage reported, 2200 block Crosshaven Drive.