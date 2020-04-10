LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
8:27 a.m. — Burglary previous day, 900 block North 13th Avenue.
Wednesday
5:40 p.m. — Graffiti, 300 block Chase Avenue.
11:42 a.m. — Theft, 900 block Bonsella Street.
9:36 a.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 100 block West Alder Street.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
3:30 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block Burdett Way, Wallula.
Wednesday
4:03 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 2900 block Cottonwood Road, Walla Walla.
1:05 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 4600 block Donnelly Road, Prescott.
Sunday
6:26 p.m. — People shooting guns unsafely, Pikes Peak and Cottonwood roads, Walla Walla.
Dec. 19, 2019
4:14 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block Ella Quintino Lane, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Thursday
10:25 p.m. — Vehicle collision, County Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:10 p.m. — Harassment, North Water Street, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
5:10 p.m. — Michael K. Grignon, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession, first-degree stolen property possession and using drug paraphernalia.
Columbia County
Today
1:47 a.m. — Dalton D. Donohue, for investigation of DUI.