U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

8:27 a.m. — Burglary previous day, 900 block North 13th Avenue.

Wednesday

5:40 p.m. — Graffiti, 300 block Chase Avenue.

11:42 a.m. — Theft, 900 block Bonsella Street.

9:36 a.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 100 block West Alder Street.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

3:30 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block Burdett Way, Wallula.

Wednesday

4:03 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 2900 block Cottonwood Road, Walla Walla.

1:05 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 4600 block Donnelly Road, Prescott.

Sunday

6:26 p.m. — People shooting guns unsafely, Pikes Peak and Cottonwood roads, Walla Walla.

Dec. 19, 2019

4:14 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block Ella Quintino Lane, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Thursday

10:25 p.m. — Vehicle collision, County Road, Milton-Freewater.

8:10 p.m. — Harassment, North Water Street, Weston.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

5:10 p.m. — Michael K. Grignon, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession, first-degree stolen property possession and using drug paraphernalia.

Columbia County

Today

1:47 a.m. — Dalton D. Donohue, for investigation of DUI.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.