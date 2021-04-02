LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

12:21 p.m. — Police chased man on foot and arrested him for outstanding warrants and drug offenses, intersection East Rose and North Touchet streets.

March 3

11:40 a.m. — Child on bike chased by two dogs, one dog bit, three stitches needed in child’s leg, intersection West Cherry Street and North 11th Avenue.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

2:10 p.m. — Carlos Luciano Nuanez Jr., for investigation of a DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

1:52 a.m. — Burnt toast set off fire alarm, Whitman College, Douglas Hall, 18 Otis St.

Wednesday

10:28 a.m. — Three fire alarms either malfunctioned or had “false activations,” Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, 77 Wainwright Drive.

8:48 p.m. — Oven fire, out upon arrival, no injuries, no reportable damage, 1100 block West Elm Street.

Tuesday

11:52 p.m. — Fire alarm malfunctioned twice, Cliffstar Corp., 1164 Dell Ave.

