LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
12:21 p.m. — Police chased man on foot and arrested him for outstanding warrants and drug offenses, intersection East Rose and North Touchet streets.
March 3
11:40 a.m. — Child on bike chased by two dogs, one dog bit, three stitches needed in child’s leg, intersection West Cherry Street and North 11th Avenue.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
2:10 p.m. — Carlos Luciano Nuanez Jr., for investigation of a DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
1:52 a.m. — Burnt toast set off fire alarm, Whitman College, Douglas Hall, 18 Otis St.
Wednesday
10:28 a.m. — Three fire alarms either malfunctioned or had “false activations,” Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, 77 Wainwright Drive.
8:48 p.m. — Oven fire, out upon arrival, no injuries, no reportable damage, 1100 block West Elm Street.
Tuesday
11:52 p.m. — Fire alarm malfunctioned twice, Cliffstar Corp., 1164 Dell Ave.