LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
9:11 p.m. — Man threatening and chasing women, Fourth Avenue and Rose Street.
8:51 p.m. — Trespassing, 00 block Rose Street.
6:14 p.m. — Vehicle damaged, 00 block North Third Avenue.
5:21 p.m. — Moped stolen, 1000 block Isaacs Avenue.
1:01 p.m. — Threats, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.
9:41 a.m. —Bicycle stolen, 900 block Martin Drive.
Monday
3:56 p.m. — Assault, 700 block South Ninth Avenue; man arrested.
3:19 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block Southeast Myra Road.
1:22 p.m. — Theft, 1400 block Crown Street.
11:37 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block East Poplar Street.
March 25
3:40 p.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, 500 block Boyer Avenue; no injuries.
12:11 p.m. — Fraud, 1500 block East Alder Street.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
2:01 p.m. — Graffiti, 00 block Northwest Fifth Avenue.
Umatilla County
Today
2:35 a.m. — Burglary, Cayuse Vineyards, 53863 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Tuesday
11:17 p.m. — Harassment, East Main Street, Athena.
4:03 p.m. — Burglary, Self-Stor of Milton-Freewater, 84097 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.