U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

9:11 p.m. — Man threatening and chasing women, Fourth Avenue and Rose Street.

8:51 p.m. — Trespassing, 00 block Rose Street.

6:14 p.m. — Vehicle damaged, 00 block North Third Avenue.

5:21 p.m. — Moped stolen, 1000 block Isaacs Avenue.

1:01 p.m. — Threats, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.

9:41 a.m. —Bicycle stolen, 900 block Martin Drive.

Monday

3:56 p.m. — Assault, 700 block South Ninth Avenue; man arrested.

3:19 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block Southeast Myra Road.

1:22 p.m. — Theft, 1400 block Crown Street.

11:37 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block East Poplar Street.

March 25

3:40 p.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, 500 block Boyer Avenue; no injuries.

12:11 p.m. — Fraud, 1500 block East Alder Street.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

2:01 p.m. — Graffiti, 00 block Northwest Fifth Avenue.

Umatilla County

Today

2:35 a.m. — Burglary, Cayuse Vineyards, 53863 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

Tuesday

11:17 p.m. — Harassment, East Main Street, Athena.

4:03 p.m. — Burglary, Self-Stor of Milton-Freewater, 84097 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

