Law Enforcement

Walla Walla

Sunday

6:07 p.m. — Trespass, 1900 block of Isaacs Avenue.

Saturday

4:43 p.m. — Theft, 700 block of Ricky Lane.

Friday

2:24 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 200 block of West Chestnut Street.

1:17 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Alder Street.

12:54 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 1100 block of East Alder Street.

9:49 a.m. — Fraud-identity theft, 00 block of East Main Street.

Walla Walla County

March 2

12:20 p.m. — Real-estate sign stolen, 00 Meinburg Road, Waitsburg.

Umatilla County

Sunday

5:02 p.m. — Car accident, refused medical transport, Highway 204 and Mcintyre Road, Weston.

Friday

10:23 a.m. — Car accident, non-injury, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

