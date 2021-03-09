Law Enforcement
Walla Walla
Sunday
6:07 p.m. — Trespass, 1900 block of Isaacs Avenue.
Saturday
4:43 p.m. — Theft, 700 block of Ricky Lane.
Friday
2:24 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 200 block of West Chestnut Street.
1:17 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Alder Street.
12:54 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 1100 block of East Alder Street.
9:49 a.m. — Fraud-identity theft, 00 block of East Main Street.
Walla Walla County
March 2
12:20 p.m. — Real-estate sign stolen, 00 Meinburg Road, Waitsburg.
Umatilla County
Sunday
5:02 p.m. — Car accident, refused medical transport, Highway 204 and Mcintyre Road, Weston.
Friday
10:23 a.m. — Car accident, non-injury, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.