LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

6:50 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.

9:44 a.m. — Road rage, car window smashed in, intersection of Myra Road and U.S. Highway 12.

1:07 p.m. — Dog bite, 100 block Artesia Avenue.

2:40 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, Fort Walla Walla Park, 1550 The Dalles Military Road.

3 p.m. — Person threatened, 200 block Bush Street.

Wednesday

9:15 p.m. — Car prowl, items taken, 900 block East Isaacs Avenue.

Umatilla County

Friday

4:50 a.m. — Car prowl, Eastside Road, near Milton-Freewater.

Thursday

1:55 p.m. — Trespassing, Highway 204, Weston.

4:33 p.m. — Two RVs illegally parked on property, Brittany Farming Co., 1116 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.

4:54 p.m. — Drug activity, Weston City Hall, 114 E. Main St., Weston.

Washington State Patrol

Friday

9:50 a.m. — Two-car crash, minor injuries, one car on its roof, eastbound highway traffic rerouted for about 30 minutes, intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Spalding Road.

ARRESTS

College Place

Friday

7:22 p.m. — Kelly L. Daniel, for investigation of second-degree burglary, first-degree trespassing and third-degree shoplifting.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Saturday

1:15 p.m. — Two-car crash, partially blocking, near intersection of McDonald and Detour roads, Lowden. One person with minor injury taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

Thursday

11:30 a.m. — Three fire alarms malfunctioned within two hours at JoAnn Fabrics, Walla Walla YMCA and Walla Walla Center for Children and Families.

4:26 p.m. — Pedestrian hit by car, no reported injuries, intersection of North 12th Avenue and West Rose Street.

