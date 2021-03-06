LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
6:50 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.
9:44 a.m. — Road rage, car window smashed in, intersection of Myra Road and U.S. Highway 12.
1:07 p.m. — Dog bite, 100 block Artesia Avenue.
2:40 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, Fort Walla Walla Park, 1550 The Dalles Military Road.
3 p.m. — Person threatened, 200 block Bush Street.
Wednesday
9:15 p.m. — Car prowl, items taken, 900 block East Isaacs Avenue.
Umatilla County
Friday
4:50 a.m. — Car prowl, Eastside Road, near Milton-Freewater.
Thursday
1:55 p.m. — Trespassing, Highway 204, Weston.
4:33 p.m. — Two RVs illegally parked on property, Brittany Farming Co., 1116 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
4:54 p.m. — Drug activity, Weston City Hall, 114 E. Main St., Weston.
Washington State Patrol
Friday
9:50 a.m. — Two-car crash, minor injuries, one car on its roof, eastbound highway traffic rerouted for about 30 minutes, intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Spalding Road.
ARRESTS
College Place
Friday
7:22 p.m. — Kelly L. Daniel, for investigation of second-degree burglary, first-degree trespassing and third-degree shoplifting.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Saturday
1:15 p.m. — Two-car crash, partially blocking, near intersection of McDonald and Detour roads, Lowden. One person with minor injury taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Thursday
11:30 a.m. — Three fire alarms malfunctioned within two hours at JoAnn Fabrics, Walla Walla YMCA and Walla Walla Center for Children and Families.
4:26 p.m. — Pedestrian hit by car, no reported injuries, intersection of North 12th Avenue and West Rose Street.