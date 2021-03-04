LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
10:11 a.m. — Graffiti, bridge over Mill Creek, North Sixth Avenue.
12:52 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block Boyer Avenue.
2:48 p.m. — License plates stolen, 600 block North 11th Avenue.
Monday
7:20 p.m. — Person injured by animal bite, 700 block North Ninth Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Feb. 27
11:50 p.m. — One-car crash, no injuries, driver cited for negligent driving, 3400 block Old Milton Highway, south of College Place.
Umatilla County
Thursday
12:20 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle tagged for towing, intersection Lower Dry Creek and York roads, southwest of Milton-Freewater.
Wednesday
9:24 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 332, northwest of Milton-Freewater.
1:05 p.m. — Theft, J. Frank Schmidt & Son Co. (Milton Farm), 83753 Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
12:28 p.m. — Stinky burn pile complaint, 900 block North Eighth Avenue.
7:06 p.m. — One-car crash, no injuries, 600 block Hope Street.
ARRESTS
Oregon State Police
Wednesday
12:06 a.m. — Jeremy L. Kraft, 43, of Milton-Freewater for investigation of reckless driving and DUII.
College Place
Wednesday
11:45 p.m. — Anthony J. Amador, 23, for investigation of second-degree malicious mischief and failure to comply. Bail set at $5,000.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
10:55 a.m. — Rashad L. Brown, for investigation of a DOC violation.