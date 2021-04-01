LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

2:23 a.m. — Assault, 2300 block, Eastgate Street.

College Place

Tuesday

6:20 p.m. — Hit and run of an unoccupied parked vehicle, South College Avenue and Southeast 10th Street.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

1:05 p.m. — Report of woman backing her car into another car in a parking lot, 400 block, S. Main Street.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

8:28 a.m. — Paul A. Lightner for investigation of a DOC violation.

Tuesday

5:21 p.m. — Ramon L. Zaragoza for investigation of being a fugitive.

 

Tags

Reporter

Jeremy covers education, as well as Dayton and Columbia County, for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.