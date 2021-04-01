LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
2:23 a.m. — Assault, 2300 block, Eastgate Street.
College Place
Tuesday
6:20 p.m. — Hit and run of an unoccupied parked vehicle, South College Avenue and Southeast 10th Street.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
1:05 p.m. — Report of woman backing her car into another car in a parking lot, 400 block, S. Main Street.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
8:28 a.m. — Paul A. Lightner for investigation of a DOC violation.
Tuesday
5:21 p.m. — Ramon L. Zaragoza for investigation of being a fugitive.