LAW ENFORCEMENT
Umatilla County
Sunday
6:17 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Powerline and Stateline roads, Milton-Freewater.
5:22 p.m. — Trespassing, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:51 a.m. — Vehicle collision, North Fork Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
10:57 a.m. — Theft, Castillo de Feliciana Vineyard and Winery, 85728 Telephone Pole Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:30 a.m. — Trespassing, Prunedale and Stephens roads, Milton-Freewater.
8:32 a.m. — Burglary, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
4:16 p.m. — Burglary, Day Road, Milton-Freewater.
Oregon State Police
Sunday
9:04 p.m. — Single-vehicle rollover, east of Weston, Highway 204; no injuries, driver cited, vehicle towed.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Saturday
1:17 p.m. — Farnum S. Smart, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
7:35 a.m. — Robert F. Martinez, for investigation of residential burglary, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.
Washington State Patrol
Sunday
1:22 p.m. — Diego O. Trevino, for investigation of DUI.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Today
6:14 a.m. — Home fire in basement, 704 White St.; no injuries, fire contained to basement, caused by light fixture heat catching nearby clothes on fire, damage estimated at $20,000.
Friday
12:30 a.m. — Warming fire spread to debris, Precision Beam & Timber Inc., 2915 Melrose St.; no injuries or damages.
Thursday
9:31 p.m. — Home fire contained to fireplace, 323 Juniper St.; caused by using gas in fireplace, one resident treated for minor burns, loss about $500.
Tuesday
6:26 p.m. — Fire on back porch, 534 S. Third Ave.; no injuries, caused by improperly discarded cigar butts, lost estimated at $500.