LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
March 17
12:01 p.m. — Graffiti, Mill Creek Skate Park, 213 N. Tausick Way.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
1:54 p.m. — Fraud and identity theft, 300 block Main Street, Waitsburg.
Umatilla County
Thursday
7:03 p.m. — Harassment, Stateline Community Church, 85440 Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
9:36 p.m. — Trespassing, Davis Orchards, Appleton Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
9:11 p.m. — Alexander R. Phillips, 29, of Walla Walla for investigation of protection order violation, resisting arrest and two counts of failure to comply. Bail set at $1,100.
FIRE RUNS
Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department
Monday
6 p.m. — Shop caught fire, no damage estimate, unknown cause, Phillips Road, Umapine.