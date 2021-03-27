LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

March 17

12:01 p.m. — Graffiti, Mill Creek Skate Park, 213 N. Tausick Way.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

1:54 p.m. — Fraud and identity theft, 300 block Main Street, Waitsburg.

Umatilla County

Thursday

7:03 p.m. — Harassment, Stateline Community Church, 85440 Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.

9:36 p.m. — Trespassing, Davis Orchards, Appleton Road, north of Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

9:11 p.m. — Alexander R. Phillips, 29, of Walla Walla for investigation of protection order violation, resisting arrest and two counts of failure to comply. Bail set at $1,100.

FIRE RUNS

Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department

Monday

6 p.m. — Shop caught fire, no damage estimate, unknown cause, Phillips Road, Umapine.

