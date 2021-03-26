LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

March 17

4:32 p.m. — Assistance with prisoner investigation, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

12:49 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Walla Walla Nursery Co., 4176 Stateline Road, south of College Place.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

Time unknown — Joseph R. Saucier IV, 44, for investigation two counts of possession of illicit drugs with intent to deliver and use or delivery of drug paraphernalia. Bail set at $20,000.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

11:59 a.m. — Tyson M. Laughlin, for investigation of a DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

10:26 p.m. — False fire alarm, Wheatland Village Apartments, 1500 Catherine St.

Tags

Jedidiah Maynes is a reporter for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin covering a variety of topics including local court cases. He enjoys making music and puns.