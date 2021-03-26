LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
March 17
4:32 p.m. — Assistance with prisoner investigation, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
12:49 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Walla Walla Nursery Co., 4176 Stateline Road, south of College Place.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
Time unknown — Joseph R. Saucier IV, 44, for investigation two counts of possession of illicit drugs with intent to deliver and use or delivery of drug paraphernalia. Bail set at $20,000.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
11:59 a.m. — Tyson M. Laughlin, for investigation of a DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
10:26 p.m. — False fire alarm, Wheatland Village Apartments, 1500 Catherine St.