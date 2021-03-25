LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Monday
1:57 p.m. — Parked car had taillights and trunk damaged, owner thinks it was intentional, 3700 block Old Milton Highway, south of College Place.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
1:56 p.m. — Two large holes found in car windshield, 1400 block South Main Street.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
8:41 a.m. — Theft, Welch's Storage, 53643 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:38 a.m. — Theft, Buchanan Lane, north of Milton-Freewater.
6:12 p.m. — Harassment, Jalisco Market, 85720 Highway 339, north of Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
11:59 a.m. — Tyson M. Laughlin, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Walla Walla
Tuesday
9:32 p.m. — Joseph R. Saucier IV, for investigation of a DOC violation, two counts of controlled substance violation and use and/or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Columbia County
Wednesday
10:41 a.m. — Efrain Moya Jr., of Dayton for investigation of a DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
10:42 p.m. — Rodolfo R. Ceja, 38, of Milton-Freewater for investigation of fourth-degree aggravated assault and a parole violation. Bail set at $20,000.