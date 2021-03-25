2103xx_wub_loc_cppolicepatch.GL_0646.jpg

Police patch on CPPD uniforms.

 U-B file photo by GREG LEHMAN

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Monday

1:57 p.m. — Parked car had taillights and trunk damaged, owner thinks it was intentional, 3700 block Old Milton Highway, south of College Place.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

1:56 p.m. — Two large holes found in car windshield, 1400 block South Main Street.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

8:41 a.m. — Theft, Welch's Storage, 53643 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

11:38 a.m. — Theft, Buchanan Lane, north of Milton-Freewater.

6:12 p.m. — Harassment, Jalisco Market, 85720 Highway 339, north of Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

11:59 a.m. — Tyson M. Laughlin, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Walla Walla

Tuesday

9:32 p.m. — Joseph R. Saucier IV, for investigation of a DOC violation, two counts of controlled substance violation and use and/or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

Columbia County

Wednesday

10:41 a.m. — Efrain Moya Jr., of Dayton for investigation of a DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

10:42 p.m. — Rodolfo R. Ceja, 38, of Milton-Freewater for investigation of fourth-degree aggravated assault and a parole violation. Bail set at $20,000.

