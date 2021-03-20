LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Friday
3:50 a.m. — Man arrested and barred from Providence St. Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar St.
Thursday
4:29 p.m. — Assisted with court order violation investigation, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
5:10 p.m. — Woman said her husband’s ex-wife assaulted her while she was stopped in her car, intersection South 12th Avenue and West Poplar Street.
Wednesday
2:03 p.m. — Burglary, 600 block Canary Avenue.
4:31 p.m. — Assisted with inmate investigation, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
9:10 p.m. — Graffiti, 200 block Second Avenue, Burbank.
March 10
1:48 p.m. — Woman assaulted her sister, 1600 block Sturm Avenue, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Thursday
4:49 p.m. — One-car crash, no injuries, not blocking. Sinclair gas station, 84875 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
7:04 p.m. — Theft, La Mar Gulch and Watts roads, Athena.
11:36 p.m. — Theft, Smith Frozen Foods Inc., 101 E. Depot St., Weston.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
7:02 p.m. — Electric fireplace and BB gun stolen from home, 300 block Northeast 11th Avenue.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Friday
6:30 a.m. — False fire alarm being investigated as malicious mischief by Whitman College security, Stanton Hall, 147 S. Park St.
Thursday
4:28 p.m. — Steam from coffee pot set off fire alarm, Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St.