LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Friday

3:50 a.m. — Man arrested and barred from Providence St. Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar St.

Thursday

4:29 p.m. — Assisted with court order violation investigation, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

5:10 p.m. — Woman said her husband’s ex-wife assaulted her while she was stopped in her car, intersection South 12th Avenue and West Poplar Street.

Wednesday

2:03 p.m. — Burglary, 600 block Canary Avenue.

4:31 p.m. — Assisted with inmate investigation, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

9:10 p.m. — Graffiti, 200 block Second Avenue, Burbank.

March 10

1:48 p.m. — Woman assaulted her sister, 1600 block Sturm Avenue, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Thursday

4:49 p.m. — One-car crash, no injuries, not blocking. Sinclair gas station, 84875 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

7:04 p.m. — Theft, La Mar Gulch and Watts roads, Athena.

11:36 p.m. — Theft, Smith Frozen Foods Inc., 101 E. Depot St., Weston.

Milton-Freewater

Friday

7:02 p.m. — Electric fireplace and BB gun stolen from home, 300 block Northeast 11th Avenue.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Friday

6:30 a.m. — False fire alarm being investigated as malicious mischief by Whitman College security, Stanton Hall, 147 S. Park St.

Thursday

4:28 p.m. — Steam from coffee pot set off fire alarm, Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St.

