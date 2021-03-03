Law Enforcement

Walla Walla

Monday

1:33 p.m. — Theft, 600 block East Chestnut Street.

9:18 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1900 block Melrose Street.

College Place

Monday

10:55 a.m. — Graffiti, 1500 block Southeast Central Avenue.

9:10 a.m. — Graffiti, 1400 block South College Avenue.

Umatilla County

Monday

6:14 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery, Steen Road, Milton-Freewater.

3:14 p.m. — Trespass, Brittany Farming Company, 1116 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

9:50 a.m. — Adrian A. Ramirez, for investigation of second-degree assault.

Monday

1:18 p.m. — Mason D. Johnson, for investigation of contempt of court.

