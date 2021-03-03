Law Enforcement
Walla Walla
Monday
1:33 p.m. — Theft, 600 block East Chestnut Street.
9:18 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1900 block Melrose Street.
College Place
Monday
10:55 a.m. — Graffiti, 1500 block Southeast Central Avenue.
9:10 a.m. — Graffiti, 1400 block South College Avenue.
Umatilla County
Monday
6:14 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery, Steen Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:14 p.m. — Trespass, Brittany Farming Company, 1116 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
9:50 a.m. — Adrian A. Ramirez, for investigation of second-degree assault.
Monday
1:18 p.m. — Mason D. Johnson, for investigation of contempt of court.