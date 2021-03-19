LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
1:28 p.m. — Concrete decorative wolf stolen from front yard, 500 block Sheridan Road.
5:04 p.m. — Catalytic converter stolen from motor home, 100 block East Rees Avenue.
Tuesday
8:34 p.m. — A fight broke out leading to one arrest, 1000 block East Isaacs Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
8:06 a.m. — Hit-and-run, car ran stop sign and fled after hitting another car, intersection of North Main Street and Northeast Fifth Avenue.
11:23 a.m. — Coat and wallet stolen, Morgan Inn, 104 N. Columbia St.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
10:59 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
4:38 p.m. — Single-car crash, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Thomas R. Hackett, for investigation of a Department of Corrections violation.
Oregon State Police
Wednesday
6:47 p.m. — Mercedes L. Green, 22, of College Place, for investigation of meth possession and failure to appear in court.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
1:11 p.m. — Illegal burn pile complaint, 100 block Green Street.
3:07 p.m. — A second illegal burn pile complaint, 100 block Green Street.
Tuesday
10:50 a.m. — Illegal burn barrel complaint, 00 block East Birch Street.
8:01 p.m. — Illegal bonfire complaint, intersection of Howard and Liberty streets.