LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

12:50 a.m. — Report that a vehicle stolen in Mississippi may be in Walla Walla.

Tuesday

9:51 p.m. — Vehicle Prowl, 1900 block, K Street.

Monday

10:57 p.m. — Package theft, 1900 block, Melrose Street.

11:44 a.m. — Assault, 600 block, Ash Street.

2:25 p.m. — Assault, 100 block, North Colville Street.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

4:45 p.m. — Theft, 00 block, Blalock Drive, Walla Walla County.

College Place

Tuesday

6:19 p.m. — Theft from back of pickup truck, 200 block, Northeast Elder Street.

8:55 a.m. — Graffiti, Northeast Rose Street and North College Avenue.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

3:10 p.m. — Vehicle collided with fence, causing damage, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.

10:50 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Columbia County

Tuesday

6:41 p.m. — Michael J. Testerman for investigation of a DOC violation.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

2:45 p.m. — Samantha Beltran for investigation of a DOC violation.

 

