LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
12:50 a.m. — Report that a vehicle stolen in Mississippi may be in Walla Walla.
Tuesday
9:51 p.m. — Vehicle Prowl, 1900 block, K Street.
Monday
10:57 p.m. — Package theft, 1900 block, Melrose Street.
11:44 a.m. — Assault, 600 block, Ash Street.
2:25 p.m. — Assault, 100 block, North Colville Street.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
4:45 p.m. — Theft, 00 block, Blalock Drive, Walla Walla County.
College Place
Tuesday
6:19 p.m. — Theft from back of pickup truck, 200 block, Northeast Elder Street.
8:55 a.m. — Graffiti, Northeast Rose Street and North College Avenue.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
3:10 p.m. — Vehicle collided with fence, causing damage, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:50 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Columbia County
Tuesday
6:41 p.m. — Michael J. Testerman for investigation of a DOC violation.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
2:45 p.m. — Samantha Beltran for investigation of a DOC violation.