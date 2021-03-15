Law Enforcement

Walla Walla

Sunday

10:18 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block of West Main Street.

Saturday

6:47 p.m. — Fraud-identity theft, 1400 block of West Pine Street.

March 9

5:26 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 600 block of East Rose Street.

March 8

9:46 p.m. — Trespass, 900 block of West Birch Street.

College Place

Sunday

5 p.m.– Graffiti, 100 block Southwest Fourth Street.

1:33 p.m. — Burglary, 600 block Southeast Eighth Street.

Walla Walla County

March 8

4:34 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 1500 block of Hanson Loop, Burbank.

