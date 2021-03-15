Law Enforcement
Walla Walla
Sunday
10:18 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block of West Main Street.
Saturday
6:47 p.m. — Fraud-identity theft, 1400 block of West Pine Street.
March 9
5:26 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 600 block of East Rose Street.
March 8
9:46 p.m. — Trespass, 900 block of West Birch Street.
College Place
Sunday
5 p.m.– Graffiti, 100 block Southwest Fourth Street.
1:33 p.m. — Burglary, 600 block Southeast Eighth Street.
Walla Walla County
March 8
4:34 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 1500 block of Hanson Loop, Burbank.