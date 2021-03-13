LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

9:36 a.m. — Threatening email received, 300 block Boyer Avenue.

Tuesday

3:17 p.m. — Fight on school bus, 1100 block Entley Street.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

1:40 p.m. — Black Angus heifer calf went missing, intersection of Piper Canyon Road and state Route 124, Prescott.

7:40 p.m. — Trailer stolen, 600 block West Sunset Drive, Burbank.

Wednesday

1:10 p.m. — Mailbox hit by vehicle, 700 block South Gose Street, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

12:07 p.m. — Cash stolen from home, 500 block Northwest Fourth Avenue.

Umatilla County

Thursday

7:54 a.m. — Trespassing, Milton Farm (Brittany Farming Co.), 1116 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Friday

10:36 a.m. — Aleksander C. Padilla, for investigation of a being a fugitive and two counts of failure to comply. Bail set at $10,000.

2:21 p.m. — Cloeanne P. Barker, for investigation of a Department of Corrections violation.

Oregon State Police

Saturday

Midnight — Jonathan P. Williams, 43, for investigation of felony parole violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

6 a.m. — Two-car crash, no reported injuries, partially blocking, intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and North Wilbur Avenue.

