LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

4:10 p.m. — Boy bitten by loose dog, corner of North Fifth Avenue and West Cherry Street.

Monday

11:10 a.m. — Identity theft, 100 block Bethel Street.

3:13 p.m. — Medication stolen from mailbox, 200 block Fulton Street.

Walla Walla County

March 2

2:46 p.m. — Internet fraud, 00 block Jackie Court, Burbank.

March 1

4:50 p.m. — Tools stolen from shed, Martin Drive, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

1:42 p.m. — Burglary, South Broad Street, Weston.

8:34 p.m. — Report of shots fired in area of North Water Street, Weston.

ARRESTS

Oregon State Police

Wednesday

2:11 p.m. — Oswaldo Taina, 69, of College Place, for investigation of DUII.

Walla Walla

Thursday

11:38 a.m. — Lucas C. Warneka, for investigation of a DOC violation and drug paraphernalia use and/or delivery.

Wednesday

5:12 p.m. — Brett L. Baker, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

2:11 p.m. — Miguel A. Cortez, for investigation of a DOC violation.

