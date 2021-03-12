LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
4:10 p.m. — Boy bitten by loose dog, corner of North Fifth Avenue and West Cherry Street.
Monday
11:10 a.m. — Identity theft, 100 block Bethel Street.
3:13 p.m. — Medication stolen from mailbox, 200 block Fulton Street.
Walla Walla County
March 2
2:46 p.m. — Internet fraud, 00 block Jackie Court, Burbank.
March 1
4:50 p.m. — Tools stolen from shed, Martin Drive, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
1:42 p.m. — Burglary, South Broad Street, Weston.
8:34 p.m. — Report of shots fired in area of North Water Street, Weston.
ARRESTS
Oregon State Police
Wednesday
2:11 p.m. — Oswaldo Taina, 69, of College Place, for investigation of DUII.
Walla Walla
Thursday
11:38 a.m. — Lucas C. Warneka, for investigation of a DOC violation and drug paraphernalia use and/or delivery.
Wednesday
5:12 p.m. — Brett L. Baker, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
2:11 p.m. — Miguel A. Cortez, for investigation of a DOC violation.