LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
6:55 a.m. — Trespassing, A&H Motel, 2599 Isaacs Ave.
Sunday
5:18 p.m. — Burglary and assault, Capri Motel, 2003 Melrose St.
Saturday
8:34 a.m. — Stop sign stolen from intersection at Estrella Avenue and Alvarado Terrace. No information available if thief was stopped afterward.
Walla Walla County
Monday
7:44 a.m. — Damage, including engine parts taken, to two vehicles on West Highway 12.
Arrests
Columbia County
Monday
9:44 p.m. — Mary E. Campbell, for investigation of felony DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
12:40 a.m. — Allen G. Davis, 31, for investigation of Umatilla County felony warrant.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Monday
11:08 a.m. — Dangerous height of flames in fire pit, 100 block of Bush Avenue.