LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

6:55 a.m. — Trespassing, A&H Motel, 2599 Isaacs Ave.

Sunday

5:18 p.m. — Burglary and assault, Capri Motel, 2003 Melrose St.

Saturday

8:34 a.m. — Stop sign stolen from intersection at Estrella Avenue and Alvarado Terrace. No information available if thief was stopped afterward.

Walla Walla County

Monday

7:44 a.m. — Damage, including engine parts taken, to two vehicles on West Highway 12.

Arrests

Columbia County

Monday

9:44 p.m. — Mary E. Campbell, for investigation of felony DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

12:40 a.m. — Allen G. Davis, 31, for investigation of Umatilla County felony warrant.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Monday

11:08 a.m. — Dangerous height of flames in fire pit, 100 block of Bush Avenue.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 509-526-8322.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.