Law Enforcement
Walla Walla
Sunday
10:57 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1800 block of Evergreen Street.
Friday
4:29 p.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of N. Eighth Avenue.
Tuesday
1:10 p.m. — Right rear vehicle window broken, 1400 block of Francis Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
7:42 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of Powell Street, Waitsburg.
Friday
8:26 a.m. — Driver struck mailbox, 900 block of Prospect Avenue.
Feb. 23
9:15 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Farmland and Frontage roads.
10:34 p.m. — Driver backed into power pole causing damage and left, 700 block of Ernst Street.
Feb. 15
11:30 a.m. — Car theft, 200 block of Prospect Avenue.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4
Saturday
11:51 p.m. — Driver drove into a front yard, non-injury, 3458 Old Milton-Hwy.