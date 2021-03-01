Law Enforcement

Walla Walla

Sunday

10:57 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1800 block of Evergreen Street.

Friday

4:29 p.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of N. Eighth Avenue.

Tuesday

1:10 p.m. — Right rear vehicle window broken, 1400 block of Francis Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

7:42 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of Powell Street, Waitsburg.

Friday

8:26 a.m. — Driver struck mailbox, 900 block of Prospect Avenue.

Feb. 23

9:15 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Farmland and Frontage roads.

10:34 p.m. — Driver backed into power pole causing damage and left, 700 block of Ernst Street.

Feb. 15

11:30 a.m. — Car theft, 200 block of Prospect Avenue.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4

Saturday

11:51 p.m. — Driver drove into a front yard, non-injury, 3458 Old Milton-Hwy.

