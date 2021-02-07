LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Friday

8:30 a.m. — Strong winds knocked over trailer, partially blocking, no injuries, U.S. Highway 12 and Nine Mile Hill, west of Touchet.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

22:14 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, Morgan Inn 104 N. Columbia St.

9:46 a.m. — Damage reported, Zip Zone II, 419 S. Main St.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Friday

1:26 p.m. — Jaime Torres Flores, for investigation of being a fugitive.

2:51 p.m. — Dane M. Forss, for investigation of law enforcement obstruction and DOC violation.

4:45 p.m. — Gabriel R. Jensen, for investigation of drug paraphernalia use and/or delivery, failure to comply and being a fugitive.

7:30 p.m. — Ernesto Moreno, for investigation of drug paraphernalia use and/or delivery and two counts of intentionally manufacturing, delivering or possessing illegal drugs.

Thursday

12:23 p.m. — Blanca L. Herrera, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

22:53 p.m. — Brittany J. Heimbigner, for investigation of driving a stolen car.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla Fire Department

Thursday

1:00 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries reported, North Wilbur Avenue and U.S. Highway 12.

 

