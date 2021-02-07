LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Friday
8:30 a.m. — Strong winds knocked over trailer, partially blocking, no injuries, U.S. Highway 12 and Nine Mile Hill, west of Touchet.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
22:14 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, Morgan Inn 104 N. Columbia St.
9:46 a.m. — Damage reported, Zip Zone II, 419 S. Main St.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Friday
1:26 p.m. — Jaime Torres Flores, for investigation of being a fugitive.
2:51 p.m. — Dane M. Forss, for investigation of law enforcement obstruction and DOC violation.
4:45 p.m. — Gabriel R. Jensen, for investigation of drug paraphernalia use and/or delivery, failure to comply and being a fugitive.
7:30 p.m. — Ernesto Moreno, for investigation of drug paraphernalia use and/or delivery and two counts of intentionally manufacturing, delivering or possessing illegal drugs.
Thursday
12:23 p.m. — Blanca L. Herrera, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
22:53 p.m. — Brittany J. Heimbigner, for investigation of driving a stolen car.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla Fire Department
Thursday
1:00 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries reported, North Wilbur Avenue and U.S. Highway 12.