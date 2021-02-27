LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
3:46 a.m. — Assault, Capri Motel, 2003 Melrose St.
Wednesday
4:17 p.m. — Assault, 500 block South Wilbur Avenue.
7:09 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 200 block East Rose Street.
Feb. 19
10:05 p.m. — Burglary, corner of East Sumach and Tucannon streets.
Jan. 28
8:34 a.m. — Burglary, Don’s Automotive, 917 N. Ninth Ave.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
9:48 a.m. — Social Security card stolen, 100 block North Main Street.
Thursday
12:47 p.m. — Prescription drugs stolen, Cascade Valley Assisted Living and Memory Care, 1010 NE Third Ave.
Umatilla County
Thursday
3:17 p.m. — Car crash, Highway 11, near Milton-Freewater. No additional information.
8:39 p.m. — Trespassing, Cobb Road, near Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Friday
6 p.m. — Dustin A. Bushnell, for investigation of first-degree weapons violation and second-degree stolen property possession.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
2:04 p.m. — Chimney fire, no structural damage, 600 block Bryant Avenue.
3:57 p.m. — Inmate treated for head injury from fight, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
4:21 p.m. — Fire in kitchen, put out before arrival, Walla Walla YMCA, 340 S. Park St.