FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
7:56 a.m. — Two-car crash, no reportable injuries, partially blocking, West Birch Street and South 10th Avenue.
4:19 p.m. — Woman pepper-sprayed in the face by a man, police responded, 500 block South Wilbur Street.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
8:15 a.m. — Stolen bike found, 1000 block Lowden Street.
9:28 a.m. — Fraud, 900 block Martin Drive.
9:30 a.m. — Stolen bike found, Quality Inn & Suites, 520 N. Second Ave.
1:16 p.m. — Robbery, Providence St. Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar St.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
11 a.m. — Adrian A. Ramirez, for investigation of second-degree assault involving domestic violence and law enforcement officer obstruction.
Wednesday
2:40 p.m. — Larry D. Martin Jr., 34, for investigation of being a fugitive. Bail set at $50,000. Extradition requested by Mesa County, Colorado.
4:25 p.m. — Kyle E. Nichols, for investigation of a DOC violation, third-degree driving with suspended license and failure to comply.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
4:15 p.m. — Jose Campos Ledesma, 34, for investigation of second-degree robbery, harassment, protection order violation and vehicle theft. Bail set at $50,000.
Washington State Patrol
Thursday
5:22 p.m. — Jeremy D. Johnson, for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Columbia County
Wednesday
8:26 a.m. — James D. Osborn, for investigation of controlled substance possession.