LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Saturday

7:14 a.m. — Burglary interrupted at The Blue, 2025 Isaacs Ave.

College Place

Monday

1:49 p.m. — Walla Walla University office broken into over weekend, computer reported stolen.

Umatilla County

Monday

1:57 p.m. — Harassment, Tollgate Shopping Center, Highway 204, Weston.

8:44 a.m. — Burglary, Brittany Farming Company, 1116 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Monday

1:24 a.m. — Kelly E. Munden, for investigation of felony DOC violation.

