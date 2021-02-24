LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Saturday
7:14 a.m. — Burglary interrupted at The Blue, 2025 Isaacs Ave.
College Place
Monday
1:49 p.m. — Walla Walla University office broken into over weekend, computer reported stolen.
Umatilla County
Monday
1:57 p.m. — Harassment, Tollgate Shopping Center, Highway 204, Weston.
8:44 a.m. — Burglary, Brittany Farming Company, 1116 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Monday
1:24 a.m. — Kelly E. Munden, for investigation of felony DOC violation.