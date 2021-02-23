LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

10:38 a.m. — Trespassing, 200 block East Rose Street.

8:30 a.m. — Car window broken, 00 block Boyer Drive.

Friday

3:21 p.m. — Trailer stolen, 400 block Tausick Way.

Feb. 15

3:42 p.m. —Theft, 1200 block Melrose Street.

Walla Walla County

Friday

12:10 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block Maple Street, Waitsburg.

Thursday

12:48 p.m.— Robbery, Whitman and Bridge streets, Walla Walla.

Dec. 23

7:51 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 00 block Quincy Road, Burbank.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Monday

12:08 a.m. — Kelly E. Munden, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Sunday

7:35 a.m. — Joshua M. Eastman, for investigation of burglary.

Saturday

9:52 p.m. — Dane R. Johannsen, for investigation of second-degree assault.

8:20 p.m. — Ashlee K. Kveton, for investigation of drug possession.

Friday

10:45 p.m. — Christian Garcia-Gomez, for investigation of second-degree burglary.

Tags

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.