LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
10:38 a.m. — Trespassing, 200 block East Rose Street.
8:30 a.m. — Car window broken, 00 block Boyer Drive.
Friday
3:21 p.m. — Trailer stolen, 400 block Tausick Way.
Feb. 15
3:42 p.m. —Theft, 1200 block Melrose Street.
Walla Walla County
Friday
12:10 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block Maple Street, Waitsburg.
Thursday
12:48 p.m.— Robbery, Whitman and Bridge streets, Walla Walla.
Dec. 23
7:51 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 00 block Quincy Road, Burbank.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Monday
12:08 a.m. — Kelly E. Munden, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Sunday
7:35 a.m. — Joshua M. Eastman, for investigation of burglary.
Saturday
9:52 p.m. — Dane R. Johannsen, for investigation of second-degree assault.
8:20 p.m. — Ashlee K. Kveton, for investigation of drug possession.
Friday
10:45 p.m. — Christian Garcia-Gomez, for investigation of second-degree burglary.