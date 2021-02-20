LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
5:29 p.m. — Vehicle stolen from parking lot of Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.
3:30 p.m. — Vehicle tire slashed, Marjorie Terrace Apartments, 817 N. Main St.
Feb. 9
4:09 p.m. — Assault at Red Lion Inn & Suites, 325 E. Main St.
College Place
Thursday
4:28 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision at South College Avenue and Southeast Sixth Street, blocking traffic. No injuries reported.
Umatilla County
Friday
2:06 a.m. — Robbery, Out West Motel, 84040 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Woman said another woman jumped her and took her purse.
Thursday
2:03 p.m. — Burglary, South Broad Street, Weston.