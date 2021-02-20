LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

5:29 p.m. — Vehicle stolen from parking lot of Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.

3:30 p.m. — Vehicle tire slashed, Marjorie Terrace Apartments, 817 N. Main St.

Feb. 9

4:09 p.m. — Assault at Red Lion Inn & Suites, 325 E. Main St.

College Place

Thursday

4:28 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision at South College Avenue and Southeast Sixth Street, blocking traffic. No injuries reported.

Umatilla County

Friday

2:06 a.m. — Robbery, Out West Motel, 84040 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Woman said another woman jumped her and took her purse.

Thursday

2:03 p.m. — Burglary, South Broad Street, Weston.

 

 

 

