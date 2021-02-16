LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Saturday

1:30 p.m. — Assault, 1900 block South Third Avenue.

Friday

2:18 p.m. — Theft, 200 block East Main Street.

10:55 a.m. — Tire slashed, 2000 block Melrose Street.

Feb. 8

10:40 a.m. — Truck window shot with BB gun, 00 block East Birch Street.

Feb. 7

8:03 a.m. — Theft, 800 block East Alder Street.

College Place

Saturday

4:55 p.m. — Hit-and-run involving fire hydrant, 1300 block Southeast Independence Drive.

Walla Walla County

Feb. 8

8:12 a.m. — Burglary, 1400 block G Street, Walla Walla.

Feb. 4

1:50 p.m. — Theft, 400 block Lower Dry Creek Road, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

6:53 p.m. — Theft, 400 block North Columbia Street.

Umatilla County

Monday

6:06 p.m. — Stolen car, Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.

1:06 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery, Tum A Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Monday

10:10 p.m. — Michael A. Thornton, for investigation of drug possession.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

6:49 p.m. — Spencer C. Waterland, for investigation of a felony warrant.

