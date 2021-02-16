LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Saturday
1:30 p.m. — Assault, 1900 block South Third Avenue.
Friday
2:18 p.m. — Theft, 200 block East Main Street.
10:55 a.m. — Tire slashed, 2000 block Melrose Street.
Feb. 8
10:40 a.m. — Truck window shot with BB gun, 00 block East Birch Street.
Feb. 7
8:03 a.m. — Theft, 800 block East Alder Street.
College Place
Saturday
4:55 p.m. — Hit-and-run involving fire hydrant, 1300 block Southeast Independence Drive.
Walla Walla County
Feb. 8
8:12 a.m. — Burglary, 1400 block G Street, Walla Walla.
Feb. 4
1:50 p.m. — Theft, 400 block Lower Dry Creek Road, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
6:53 p.m. — Theft, 400 block North Columbia Street.
Umatilla County
Monday
6:06 p.m. — Stolen car, Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:06 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery, Tum A Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Monday
10:10 p.m. — Michael A. Thornton, for investigation of drug possession.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
6:49 p.m. — Spencer C. Waterland, for investigation of a felony warrant.