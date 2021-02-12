LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
10:53 a.m. — Collision involving vehicle driven by James Halbert, 77, and a bicycle ridden by Danny Zamora, 52, North Elizabeth Street and Northeast Fifth Avenue. Zamora was transported for medical care for undisclosed injuries. No further information provided.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
4:39 p.m. — Public intoxication on East Main Street, Weston.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Wednesday
11:10 a.m. — Heather M. Yeakley, for investigation of second-degree stolen property possession and forgery.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
5:37 p.m. — Diego A. Avila, 25, for investigation of felony strangulation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla Fire Department
Thursday
5:30 p.m. — Collision, transport to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for undisclosed injuries, Rose and Palouse streets.
4:24 p.m. — Collision, transport to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for undisclosed injuries, U.S. Highway 12 and North Wilbur Avenue.
3:58 p.m. — Collision, transport to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for undisclosed injuries, U.S. Highway 12 and North Second Avenue.
Wednesday
6:17 p.m. — Vehicle rollover, injury, Waitsburg and Ferris roads.
Walla Walla Fire District 4
Thursday
4:45 p.m. — One-car rollover, driver left the scene, Mill Creek and Seven Mile roads.