LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

10:53 a.m. — Collision involving vehicle driven by James Halbert, 77, and a bicycle ridden by Danny Zamora, 52, North Elizabeth Street and Northeast Fifth Avenue. Zamora was transported for medical care for undisclosed injuries. No further information provided.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

4:39 p.m. — Public intoxication on East Main Street, Weston.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Wednesday

11:10 a.m. — Heather M. Yeakley, for investigation of second-degree stolen property possession and forgery.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

5:37 p.m. — Diego A. Avila, 25, for investigation of felony strangulation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla Fire Department

Thursday

5:30 p.m. — Collision, transport to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for undisclosed injuries, Rose and Palouse streets.

4:24 p.m. — Collision, transport to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for undisclosed injuries, U.S. Highway 12 and North Wilbur Avenue.

3:58 p.m. — Collision, transport to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for undisclosed injuries, U.S. Highway 12 and North Second Avenue.

Wednesday

6:17 p.m. — Vehicle rollover, injury, Waitsburg and Ferris roads.

Walla Walla Fire District 4

Thursday

4:45 p.m. — One-car rollover, driver left the scene, Mill Creek and Seven Mile roads.

