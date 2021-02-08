Law Enforcement

Walla Walla

Sunday

1:34 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block South Second Avenue.

Saturday

1:15 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.

12:58 p.m. — Trespass, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.

Feb. 2

4:50 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block East Rose Street.

Jan. 13

8:16 p.m. — Assault, 2500 block Isaacs Avenue.

College Place

Sunday

3:04 p.m. — Car hit a parked car, no injuries, 900 block South College Avenue.

Friday

4:42 p.m. — Theft, 00 block Southeast Sixth Street.

Walla Walla County

Friday

10:46 p.m. — Burglary, 00 block Frenchtown Road, Walla Walla.

9:33 a.m. — Theft, 1300 block Havstad Drive, Walla Walla.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla Fire Department

Friday

6:10 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, Melrose Street and North Clinton Street, no more information available.

 

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.