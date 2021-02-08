Law Enforcement
Walla Walla
Sunday
1:34 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block South Second Avenue.
Saturday
1:15 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
12:58 p.m. — Trespass, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
Feb. 2
4:50 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block East Rose Street.
Jan. 13
8:16 p.m. — Assault, 2500 block Isaacs Avenue.
College Place
Sunday
3:04 p.m. — Car hit a parked car, no injuries, 900 block South College Avenue.
Friday
4:42 p.m. — Theft, 00 block Southeast Sixth Street.
Walla Walla County
Friday
10:46 p.m. — Burglary, 00 block Frenchtown Road, Walla Walla.
9:33 a.m. — Theft, 1300 block Havstad Drive, Walla Walla.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla Fire Department
Friday
6:10 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, Melrose Street and North Clinton Street, no more information available.