Law Enforcement

Umatilla County

Saturday

11:39 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a car, NAPA Auto Parts-Widner Electric & Ind. Supply Inc., 1124 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Sunday

8:55 p.m. — Farnum S. Smart, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Saturday

8:00 p.m. — David M. Colby, for investigation of drug possession.

1:50 p.m. — Lisa C. Korte, for investigation of drug possession.

12:04 p.m. — David McKenna, for investigation of second-degree stolen property possession, drug possession, being a fugitive and forgery.

 

Tags

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.