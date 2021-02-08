Law Enforcement
Umatilla County
Saturday
11:39 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a car, NAPA Auto Parts-Widner Electric & Ind. Supply Inc., 1124 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Sunday
8:55 p.m. — Farnum S. Smart, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Saturday
8:00 p.m. — David M. Colby, for investigation of drug possession.
1:50 p.m. — Lisa C. Korte, for investigation of drug possession.
12:04 p.m. — David McKenna, for investigation of second-degree stolen property possession, drug possession, being a fugitive and forgery.