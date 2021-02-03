LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

2:48 p.m. — Fraud, 00 block West Tietan Street.

2:17 p.m. — Fight, 200 block West Cherry Street.

2:14 p.m. — Mail theft, 1200 block Pleasant Street.

Monday

3:40 p.m. — Assault, 1200 block The Dalles Military Road.

Jan. 29

2:27 p.m. — Spray paint graffiti in restrooms, Jefferson Park, 750 Sprague St.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

10:33 p.m. — Assault, 400 block East Camp Street, Waitsburg.

8:01 p.m. — Assault, 300 block East Eighth Street, Waitsburg.

Monday

1:39 p.m. — Identity theft, 00 block North Campbell Road, north of College Place.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

12:02 a.m. — Fireworks complaint, East Main Street, Weston.

 

