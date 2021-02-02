LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

4:37 p.m. — Forgery, Los Tapatios Market, 114 S. Ninth Ave.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

5:57 a.m. — Break-in, cash taken, Wee Bit O' Heather's, 1141 N. Columbia St.

