Law Enforcement

Walla Walla

Wednesday

6:49 p.m.— Assault, 200 block East Sumach Street.

4:38 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 300 block North Division Street.

Jan. 26

1:18 p.m. — Fraud, 600 block Wellington Avenue.

College Place

Sunday

12:31 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 1200 block Southeast Colonial Drive

Saturday

2:51 p.m. — Graffiti, 00 block Northeast Birch Avenue.

Friday

10:32 p.m. — Rock thrown through car's back window, 800 block Northeast Bunky Lane.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

8:14 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash, property damage, Pikes Peak and Cottonwood roads, Walla Walla.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla Fire Department

Saturday

12:05 p.m. — Two-vehicle wreck, no injuries reported, 1400 block Isaacs Avenue.

 

