Law Enforcement
Walla Walla
Wednesday
6:49 p.m.— Assault, 200 block East Sumach Street.
4:38 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 300 block North Division Street.
Jan. 26
1:18 p.m. — Fraud, 600 block Wellington Avenue.
College Place
Sunday
12:31 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 1200 block Southeast Colonial Drive
Saturday
2:51 p.m. — Graffiti, 00 block Northeast Birch Avenue.
Friday
10:32 p.m. — Rock thrown through car's back window, 800 block Northeast Bunky Lane.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
8:14 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash, property damage, Pikes Peak and Cottonwood roads, Walla Walla.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla Fire Department
Saturday
12:05 p.m. — Two-vehicle wreck, no injuries reported, 1400 block Isaacs Avenue.