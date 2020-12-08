LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
1:09 p.m. — Trespassing reported at Plaza Safeway.
12:56 p.m. — Harassment report taken in 1500 block of Truman Street.
2:56 a.m. — Residential burglary in 500 block of Craig Street. Officers apprehended the suspect who was then taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for evaluation.
Umatilla County
Monday
11:41 p.m. — Suspicious activity reported at Locust Trailer Court in Milton-Freewater.
6:07 p.m. — Semi truck carrying silage overturned at Smith Frozen Foods, Weston. Unknown if there were injuries.
2:30 p.m. — Trespass reported at Birch Creek and Hood roads.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Tuesday
12:06 p.m. — Terrionte Butcher, on investigation of felony DOC violation.
Department of Corrections
Monday
3:43 p.m. — Rodrigo Campos Rodriguez, on investigation of felony DOC violation.