Law Enforcement

Walla Walla

Sunday

6:32 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 400 block of West Poplar Street.

Saturday

12:48 p.m. — Fraud-identity theft, 400 block of South Seventh Avenue.

Friday

5:03 p.m. — A weed eater and a chainsaw were stolen out of a garage, 1000 block of Hobson Street.

Dec. 1

11:26 a.m. — Theft, 400 block of Chase Avenue.

Nov. 30

4:34 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of E. Rose Street.

Nov. 22

3:39 p.m. — A house was fraudulently put on Craigslist as a scam for money, 400 block of Crescent Street.

Nov. 20

5:10 a.m. — Items were stolen from inside of the post office while victim was getting a box for the items, 128 N. Second Ave.

Oct. 1

9:22 a.m.— A man attempted to pull a boy out of a car through the window of the vehicle, 00 Imperial Street.

Walla Walla County

Monday

8:09 a.m. — Package stolen from mailbox, 100 Basin Drive, Burbank.

Friday

9:00 a.m. — Trailers and all-terrain vehicle stolen, 100 Duncan Lane.

8:20 a.m. — Christmas decorations stolen from yard, 8600 Mill Creek Road.

Nov. 30

1:55 p.m. — Theft of auto parts from company vehicle and damage to property's fence, 3000 block of Isaacs Avenue.

Arrests

Umatilla County

Saturday

9:15 a.m. — Cody L. Farrens, for investigation of a parole violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla Fire Department

Today

6:23 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries reported, West Poplar Street and South 12th Avenue.

Saturday

7:41 a.m. — One-vehicle crash, no injuries reported, West U.S. Highway 12.

7:23 p.m. — One-vehicle rollover, no injuries reported, 9 Mile Hill.

Friday

10:13 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries reported, Southeast Myra Road and The Dalles Military Road.

 

