Law Enforcement
Walla Walla
Sunday
6:32 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 400 block of West Poplar Street.
Saturday
12:48 p.m. — Fraud-identity theft, 400 block of South Seventh Avenue.
Friday
5:03 p.m. — A weed eater and a chainsaw were stolen out of a garage, 1000 block of Hobson Street.
Dec. 1
11:26 a.m. — Theft, 400 block of Chase Avenue.
Nov. 30
4:34 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of E. Rose Street.
Nov. 22
3:39 p.m. — A house was fraudulently put on Craigslist as a scam for money, 400 block of Crescent Street.
Nov. 20
5:10 a.m. — Items were stolen from inside of the post office while victim was getting a box for the items, 128 N. Second Ave.
Oct. 1
9:22 a.m.— A man attempted to pull a boy out of a car through the window of the vehicle, 00 Imperial Street.
Walla Walla County
Monday
8:09 a.m. — Package stolen from mailbox, 100 Basin Drive, Burbank.
Friday
9:00 a.m. — Trailers and all-terrain vehicle stolen, 100 Duncan Lane.
8:20 a.m. — Christmas decorations stolen from yard, 8600 Mill Creek Road.
Nov. 30
1:55 p.m. — Theft of auto parts from company vehicle and damage to property's fence, 3000 block of Isaacs Avenue.
Arrests
Umatilla County
Saturday
9:15 a.m. — Cody L. Farrens, for investigation of a parole violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla Fire Department
Today
6:23 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries reported, West Poplar Street and South 12th Avenue.
Saturday
7:41 a.m. — One-vehicle crash, no injuries reported, West U.S. Highway 12.
7:23 p.m. — One-vehicle rollover, no injuries reported, 9 Mile Hill.
Friday
10:13 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries reported, Southeast Myra Road and The Dalles Military Road.