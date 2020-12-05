LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
11:26 a.m. — Stolen mail and third-degree theft, 4800 block of Luckenbill Road, north of Walla Walla.
Oct. 4
11:38 a.m. — A person being threatened, 100 block of Coppei Avenue, Waitsburg.
Umatilla County
Thursday
2:57 p.m. — Dog complaint, South Third Street, Athena.
Walla Walla
Thursday
8:49 a.m. — Flag stolen from a front porch, 600 block of University Street.
Wednesday
1:14 a.m. — Officers pursued a vehicle from the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Pine Street and was terminated at the Oregon border. Police are seeking the identity of the driver.
10:30 a.m. — Lock was broken off a gate, 00 block of North Madison Street.
8:22 p.m. — Two-car crash with no injuries, partially blocking intersection of South 12th Avenue and Willow Street.
Nov. 24
4:08 p.m. — Theft, 400 block of Agate Place.
Nov. 5
9:42 p.m. — Theft and malicious mischief reported in Die Brucke building, 38 E. Main St.
ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
Friday
1:12 p.m. — Darold W. Smith, 27, of Milton-Freewater for investigation of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and first-degree theft by receiving a motor vehicle.
Walla Walla
Friday
12:45 a.m. — Cotton F. Chantel, for investigation of first-degree voyeurism.
8:35 p.m. — Michael J. Testerman, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Thursday
5:10 p.m. — Anthony J. Amador, 23, of Walla Walla for investigation of unlawful imprisonment involving domestic violence, interfering with a domestic violence report and two counts of failure to comply. Bail set at $10,000.
Walla Walla County
Friday
3:40 a.m. — Jose R. Garcia, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Washington State Patrol
Friday
5:38 p.m. — Dustin A. Harshman, for investigation of DUI, driving with an invalid license, operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock and failure to comply. Bail set at $2,600.
6 p.m. — Alexis L. Yarrow, for investigation of DUI, possession of a controlled substance and use and/or delivery of drug paraphernalia.