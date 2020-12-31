LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

12:36 a.m. — Two teens arrested for investigation of trespassing at The Lodge apartment complex construction site, 327 E. Rose St.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

12:30 p.m. — License plate stolen from car, 1500 block of Gardena Road, Touchet.

6:45 p.m. — Assault reported, 300 block of West Alder Street, Walla Walla.

Dec. 8

9:18 a.m. — Theft, 00 block of Edith Street, Burbank.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

10:06 a.m. — Theft, North Water Street, Weston.

11:29 a.m. — Burglary, Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater.

1:48 p.m. — Harassment, North Water Street, Weston.

1:49 p.m. — Assault, Phillips Road, Milton-Freewater.

4:22 p.m. — Fraud and/or forgery, East College Street, Athena.

5:35 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash reported by neighborhood watch, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

1:05 a.m. — Crystal L. Gonzalez, 26, for investigation of two counts of being a fugitive and probation violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

1:33 a.m. — Paramedics assisted a pregnant woman whose water broke while in a car, 100 block of North Wilbur Avenue.

College Place

Thursday

6:09 a.m. — A car ran into another parked car and caused damage, no injuries reported, 900 block of Southeast Larch Avenue.

 

