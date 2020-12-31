LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
12:36 a.m. — Two teens arrested for investigation of trespassing at The Lodge apartment complex construction site, 327 E. Rose St.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
12:30 p.m. — License plate stolen from car, 1500 block of Gardena Road, Touchet.
6:45 p.m. — Assault reported, 300 block of West Alder Street, Walla Walla.
Dec. 8
9:18 a.m. — Theft, 00 block of Edith Street, Burbank.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
10:06 a.m. — Theft, North Water Street, Weston.
11:29 a.m. — Burglary, Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:48 p.m. — Harassment, North Water Street, Weston.
1:49 p.m. — Assault, Phillips Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:22 p.m. — Fraud and/or forgery, East College Street, Athena.
5:35 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash reported by neighborhood watch, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
1:05 a.m. — Crystal L. Gonzalez, 26, for investigation of two counts of being a fugitive and probation violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
1:33 a.m. — Paramedics assisted a pregnant woman whose water broke while in a car, 100 block of North Wilbur Avenue.
College Place
Thursday
6:09 a.m. — A car ran into another parked car and caused damage, no injuries reported, 900 block of Southeast Larch Avenue.