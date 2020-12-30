LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
4:22 p.m. — Theft, items stolen and pawned, 1800 block of Isaacs Avenue.
2:41 p.m. — Report of woman taking her mother's car without permission, 1000 block of Bonnie Brae Street.
2:13 p.m. — Theft, 1700 of Fairway Drive.
9:31 a.m. — Amazon login hacked and personal information changed, 1500 block of Rose Street.
Dec. 23
7:40 a.m. — Counterfeit bill used at a store, 1500 block of Rose Street.
Dec. 21
11:33 a.m. — Theft, 400 block of Sixth Avenue.
Dec. 20
3:43 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of University Street.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
8:37 a.m. — Stolen generator, 00 block of Douglas Way, Wallula.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
11:19 a.m. — Theft, Highway 204, Weston.