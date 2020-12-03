LAW ENFORCEMENT
Umatilla County
Thursday
5:51 a.m. — Vehicle crashed, unknown if injuries were involved, Williams Dairy Heifer Raising, 49654 Umapine Road, Milton-Freewater.
Wednesday
8 p.m. — Vehicle recovered after unauthorized use, Birch Creek Road, near Milton-Freewater.
8:07 p.m. — Report of criminal mischief in the area, East Van Buren Street, Athena.
Washington State Patrol
Thursday
9 a.m. — Multiple reports of vehicles sliding off area roadways because of freezing fog.
Walla Walla
Tuesday
7:47 a.m. — A 1965 Volkswagen Beetle was reported stolen from the backyard of a residence in the 00 block of North Madison Street.
Nov. 10
6:03 p.m. — Window smashed out at a gas station by man who was barred from the site previously, Circle K, 315 N. Second Ave.