LAW ENFORCEMENT

Umatilla County

Thursday

5:51 a.m. — Vehicle crashed, unknown if injuries were involved, Williams Dairy Heifer Raising, 49654 Umapine Road, Milton-Freewater.

Wednesday

8 p.m. — Vehicle recovered after unauthorized use, Birch Creek Road, near Milton-Freewater.

8:07 p.m. — Report of criminal mischief in the area, East Van Buren Street, Athena.

Washington State Patrol

Thursday

9 a.m. — Multiple reports of vehicles sliding off area roadways because of freezing fog.

Walla Walla

Tuesday

7:47 a.m. — A 1965 Volkswagen Beetle was reported stolen from the backyard of a residence in the 00 block of North Madison Street.

Nov. 10

6:03 p.m. — Window smashed out at a gas station by man who was barred from the site previously, Circle K, 315 N. Second Ave.

 

Jedidiah Maynes is the managing editor of Walla Walla Lifestyles magazine. He also writes about business news in the Valley and covers a variety of others topics on occasion. He enjoys making music and puns.