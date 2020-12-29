LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Dec. 26
6:18 a.m. — Trespass, citation issued, 300 block of West Street, Waitsburg.
Dec. 24
9:13 p.m. — Stolen tools, 11000 block of West Highway 12.
5:15 a.m. — Missing vehicle found, radio and wheels stolen, Hart and Lower Waitsburg roads.
Dec. 23
12:42 p.m. — Locks cut on six storage units, items stolen, 800 block of Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.
7:56 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block of Cherry Street, Burbank.
Dec. 16
11:46 a.m. — Brake lines of two vehicles cut, 400 block of East Langdon Road, Walla Walla County.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
6:23 a.m. — Noise complaint, East Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.