LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Dec. 26

6:18 a.m. — Trespass, citation issued, 300 block of West Street, Waitsburg.

Dec. 24

9:13 p.m. — Stolen tools, 11000 block of West Highway 12.

5:15 a.m. — Missing vehicle found, radio and wheels stolen, Hart and Lower Waitsburg roads.

Dec. 23

12:42 p.m. — Locks cut on six storage units, items stolen, 800 block of Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.

7:56 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block of Cherry Street, Burbank.

Dec. 16

11:46 a.m. — Brake lines of two vehicles cut, 400 block of East Langdon Road, Walla Walla County.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

6:23 a.m. — Noise complaint, East Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.

 

