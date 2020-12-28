LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
12:16 p.m. — Violation of protection order, 200 block of S. First Avenue.
Saturday
12:52 p.m. — Found property, 00 block of East Moore Street.
10:57 a.m. — Theft, 400 block of North Fourth Avenue.
9:11 a.m. — Unknown person crashed into a pole, causing damage, and did not leave insurance information, West Alder Street and South 10th Avenue.
Dec. 25
2:59 a.m. — Assault, 600 block of Pima Road.
Dec. 24
11:00 a.m. — Stolen bike, 100 block of North Park Street.
Dec. 22
6:00 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block of Plaza Way.
Dec. 21
2:13 p.m. — Assault, 1400 block of Pearl Street.
2:07 p.m. — Theft, 300 block of South Seventh Avenue.
9:15 a.m. — Tree stolen from Pioneer Park.
Umatilla County
Sunday
6:09 a.m. — Burglary, Elliot Road, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
7:39 a.m. — Trespass, South Broad Street, Weston.
Dec. 25
4:44 p.m. — Harassment, Phillips Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Saturday
1:18 a.m. — John Stephen Gertsch, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Dec. 24
9:57 a.m. — Jose Christofer Lopez Vasquez, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Dec. 25
9:48 a.m. — Jesse Patrick Jackson, 33, for investigation of felony parole violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla County
Monday
6:29 a.m. — Single-car rollover, no injuries reported, Harvey Shaw and Dague roads.
Saturday
10:03 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision with one transport to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Highway 12 and North Wilbur Avenue.
Dec. 24
8:49 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, no injuries reported, West Chestnut Street and South Ninth Avenue.