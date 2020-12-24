LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
12:38 a.m. — License plates stolen off vehicle, 600 block of Canary Avenue.
10:02 p.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered at intersection of South Second Avenue and Whitman Street.
Tuesday
2:14 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, rifle scope stolen, 00 block of East Main Street.
Dec. 16
9:11 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block of North Third Avenue.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
12:15 a.m. — Brian J. Rosenkranz, for investigation of three counts of controlled substance possession, two counts of drug paraphernalia use, first-degree unlawful firearm possession and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
12:15 a.m. — Melissa Sotelo-Barajas, for investigation of controlled substance possession and drug paraphernalia use.
8:50 a.m. — Michael A. West, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Wednesday
5:50 p.m. — Farnum S. Smart, for investigation of being a fugitive.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
12:20 a.m. — A man got his foot stuck in an auger at Port Kelly Grain Growers, 299 Port Kelly Road, south of Wallula Junction. His foot was freed, but he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.