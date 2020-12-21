Law Enforcement
Walla Walla
Sunday
612 p.m. — Assault, 500 block of West Alder Street.
4:17 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of University Street.
Saturday
10:03 a.m. — Vehicle windows damaged while parked in carport overnight, 400 block of South Second Avenue.
Friday
9:55 a.m. — Four chainsaws stolen from storage unit, 400 block of West Tietan Street.
9:28 a.m. — Fraud-identity theft, 900 block of Blue Mountain Drive.
Wednesday
4:18 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block of West Poplar Street.
6:25 a.m. — Burglary, Digital Heroes, 1617 E. Alder St.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
6:39 p.m. — Fraud-identity theft, 300 block of West Street, Waitsburg.
5:52 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block of East Seventh Street, Waitsburg.
Dec. 15
10:36 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block of Northeast Street, Prescott.
8:17 a.m. — Window damaged, 2100 block of Touchet North Road, Touchet.