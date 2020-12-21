Law Enforcement

Walla Walla

Sunday

612 p.m. — Assault, 500 block of West Alder Street.

4:17 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of University Street.

Saturday

10:03 a.m. — Vehicle windows damaged while parked in carport overnight, 400 block of South Second Avenue.

Friday

9:55 a.m. — Four chainsaws stolen from storage unit, 400 block of West Tietan Street.

9:28 a.m. — Fraud-identity theft, 900 block of Blue Mountain Drive.

Wednesday

4:18 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block of West Poplar Street.

6:25 a.m. — Burglary, Digital Heroes, 1617 E. Alder St.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

6:39 p.m. — Fraud-identity theft, 300 block of West Street, Waitsburg.

5:52 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block of East Seventh Street, Waitsburg.

Dec. 15

10:36 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block of Northeast Street, Prescott.

8:17 a.m. — Window damaged, 2100 block of Touchet North Road, Touchet.

 

