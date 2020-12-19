ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Saturday

2 a.m. — Gerardo P. Meza, for investigation of being a fugitive.

2:25 a.m. — Jaime Torres Jr., for investigation of being a fugitive.

Friday

6:22 a.m. — Leslie J. Brown, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Columbia County

Friday

11:07 p.m. — Robert L. Hamper, for investigation of DUI.

Milton-Freewater

Friday

4:10 a.m. — Dylan L. Cantrell, 18, for investigation of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Thursday

4:13 p.m. — Carlos N. Luciano, 25, of Walla Walla for investigation of a DOC violation.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

3:32 p.m. — Tires slashed on two parked cars, 1300 block of South Mill Street.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

3:27 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 700 block of Wallula Avenue, College Place.

Monday

4:49 a.m. — Stolen trailer from Oregon recovered by deputies near the intersection of Stateline and Valley Chapel roads, south of College Place.

Umatilla County

Thursday

3:14 p.m. — Animal complaint, near intersection of Blue Mountain Station Road and Highway 11, near Milton-Freewater.

11:48 p.m. — Animal complaint, near intersection of Umapine and Ringer roads, Umapine.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

4:37 p.m. — Two-car crash, 1700 block of Old Milton Highway. Minor injuries reported and ambulance canceled en route. Walla Walla Fire District No. 4 responded, too. The road was partially blocked for a few hours during clean up.

 

