ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Saturday
2 a.m. — Gerardo P. Meza, for investigation of being a fugitive.
2:25 a.m. — Jaime Torres Jr., for investigation of being a fugitive.
Friday
6:22 a.m. — Leslie J. Brown, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Columbia County
Friday
11:07 p.m. — Robert L. Hamper, for investigation of DUI.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
4:10 a.m. — Dylan L. Cantrell, 18, for investigation of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Thursday
4:13 p.m. — Carlos N. Luciano, 25, of Walla Walla for investigation of a DOC violation.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
3:32 p.m. — Tires slashed on two parked cars, 1300 block of South Mill Street.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
3:27 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 700 block of Wallula Avenue, College Place.
Monday
4:49 a.m. — Stolen trailer from Oregon recovered by deputies near the intersection of Stateline and Valley Chapel roads, south of College Place.
Umatilla County
Thursday
3:14 p.m. — Animal complaint, near intersection of Blue Mountain Station Road and Highway 11, near Milton-Freewater.
11:48 p.m. — Animal complaint, near intersection of Umapine and Ringer roads, Umapine.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
4:37 p.m. — Two-car crash, 1700 block of Old Milton Highway. Minor injuries reported and ambulance canceled en route. Walla Walla Fire District No. 4 responded, too. The road was partially blocked for a few hours during clean up.